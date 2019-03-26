Homeless veterans in East of England to be supported by £90,000 of Government funding

Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A boost of more than £90,000 to support veterans’ who are at risk of becoming homeless or sleeping rough in the East of England has been announced by the Government.

The money will be used to enable authorities, or veterans’ charities to better direct former soldiers to support services such as access to supported housing and training for staff on mental health issues, including PTSD.

It comes as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP, announced today (March 26) an extra £1 million will go towards helping homeless veterans across the UK.

MP for North East Cambridgeshire Steve Barclay welcomed the funding for the area, saying it was “good news for veterans at risk of homelessness in this constituency”.

James Brokenshire MP said: “Everybody deserves a stable, safe and secure place to call home.

“It is vital we give people facing homelessness a route out of it and a chance to rebuild their lives.

“This funding will go towards ensuring those who have served our country have a roof over their heads and have the bespoke support they need once leaving the Armed Forces.”

This additional funding goes hand in hand with the £1.2 billion which has been set aside to tackle all forms of homelessness, including £100 million for rough sleeping.

Already this has provided more than 1,750 new bed spaces and 500 staff.