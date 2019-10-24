Advanced search

Vets urge dog owners to pick up poo in Fenland

24 October, 2019 - 11:44
Campaign to pick up pet poo launched by vets in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Vets in Fenland have launched a campaign encouraging dog owners to pick up poo.

Best Friends Vet Group wants to promote responsible pet ownership and is urging dog walkers not to allow their pooches to foul on the pavements.

Throughout October and November, the practices will hand out free poo bags to dog owners who call into its surgeries in Upwell Road, March, Victoria Street, Chatteris and Old Market, Wisbech.

Owners who pop into the surgery to collect poo bags can also receive worming, vaccination and microchipping advice.

John Kidman, senior clinical director, said: "Best Friends Vet Group is a firm part of the community in Cambridgeshire and we want to play our part in keeping the town clean and tidy for residents and visitors.

"Residents are quite rightly disgusted when there is dog mess left on pavements and in public places like parks, and we want to encourage owners to be responsible and pick up the poo."

Anyone who fails to clear up after their dog can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100. If the case goes to court this could cost the owner or person in charge of the animal up to £1,000.

The law states that being unaware a dog has fouled or not having a suitable bag is not a reasonable excuse.

