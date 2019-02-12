Vets in March issue warning over deadly dog disease parvovirus

Vets in March have issued a warning to dog owners following a case of the deadly parvovirus disease this week. Picture: VIEW COMMS. Supplied by The View Communications

Vets in March have issued a warning to dog owners following a case of the deadly parvovirus disease this week.

Best Friends Veterinary Group on Upwell Road diagnosed parvovirus in a dog that had been brought in to the practice by the owner.

Dogs with parvovirus become very weak and dehydrated as a result.

The disease is highly infectious and can be fatal, with most deaths occurring between 48 hours and 72 hours of the symptoms first appearing.

The illness can affect the intestines and cause vomiting, diarrhoea and weight loss or in its cardiac form can cause heart attacks in puppies.

Regular vaccinations can prevent the virus attacking dogs and halt its spread through the region.

Head veterinary nurse at Best Friends, Sara Rolfe, said: “This is a serious condition that is highly infectious and potentially fatal.

“This is the first case we have received at the practice this year and it can often signal that parvovirus is evident in the local region.

“We want to warn dog owners to be vigilant for the symptoms as it can take up to a fortnight for dogs to display them after being exposed to the virus.

“We advise dog owners to check their pet’s vaccination cards, and if they have any concerns that their pet may be at risk, or is displaying symptoms, then to not hesitate to call your vet for advice.”

Sara added that it is important for owners to pick up dog’s faeces to help stop the spread of the virus.

At present, there are no drugs available to kill the virus and patients are treated symptomatically. A dog is usually treated by vets and put on a drip to prevent dehydration and give them fluids.

Best Friends Veterinary Group’s practice in March can be contacted on 01354 653435.