Reverend Nikki Mann, who died at the age of 51, joined the Diocese of Ely in 2017 and was also BAME adviser to the Bishop of Ely. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

A vicar from the Fens has paid tribute to “an outstanding priest full of inspiration” who worked for racial justice and inclusion for ethnic minorities.

The Revd Canon Wendy Thomson, vicar of the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul in Chatteris praised the work of Revd Nikki Mann, who died at the age of 51.

“I’d known Nikki for about five years; she was an outstanding priest,” Wendy said.

Nikki, a former assistant curate at All Saints Church with St John the Baptist in Stamford, joined the Diocese of Ely when she became priest-in-charge of the Raddesley Group of Parishes in 2017.

With the diocese, Nikki was the Bishop of Ely’s adviser for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) matters, where she spoke for inclusion and justice and raised issues of inclusion and representation.

“Nikki led a Zoom meeting on unconscious bias and the next week, I heard she died; it was a total surprise,” Wendy said.

“She was full of inspiration, outgoing, positive and excellent with people.

“She was good at bringing people together to deal with the struggles of ethnic minorities.”

Last year, Nikki was made a rector of the Raddesley group, which includes Brinkley, Dullingham, Stetchworth, Burrough Green, Carlton and Westley Waterlees.

She was also on the executive committee of the Anglican Minority Ethnic Network, which works for racial justice and inclusion across the whole Church of England (CoE).

Wendy added: “She is a very compassionate person, and her role was definitely important within the Diocese of Ely.”

A report conducted by an anti-racism taskforce states that all governing bodies within the church should have at least 15pc of minority ethnic representation in various roles by 2030.

Family, friends and church leaders have paid their respects to Nikki.

John Robertson, church warden at St Mary’s Church in Brinkley, said Nikki showed “a wonderful combination of serious determination in leading the church’s life in our villages, together with the warmest possible expressions of friendliness and jollity.”

Jamie Mann, Nikki’s son, said the messages of support and memories of his mother brought “a tear and a smile”.

Nikki, a wife, is survived by two sisters, three children and two grandchildren.