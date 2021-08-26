News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Spectacular Red Arrow display over Cambridgeshire caught on camera

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:44 PM August 26, 2021    Updated: 3:49 PM August 26, 2021
Red arrows flying over St Ives

Red arrows flying over St Ives - Credit: Thomas Fisher

Photographers across Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire have been capturing today's spectacular Red Arrow display in all its colourful glory.

Chatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley captured footage of the Red Arrows flying over Huntingdon today using his phone camera.

Red arrows over St Ives

Red Arrows flying over St Ives - Credit: Thomas Fisher

He said: "I was down Doddington Road in Chatteris when I saw the red and blue smoke in the sky over Huntingdon."

"I saw them coming and it was quite loud but passed by in a few seconds.

Wisps of clouds left behind

Wisps of clouds left behind - Credit: Thomas Fisher

"It was great to capture because it's not a sight you see on your post round every day."

You may also want to watch:

Ian Gowler, of Doddington, who captured the flyover on camera, said: "There were only seven in formation and two were a bit behind.

Red Arrows flying over St Ives

Red Arrows flying over St Ives leaving coloured smoke - Credit: Thomas Fisher

"Normally there is 10 but I wonder if Red 5 is still at Marham after the bird strike yesterday."

Red Arrows fly over Dykemoor in Doddington on August 26.

Red Arrows fly over Dykemoor in Doddington on August 26. - Credit: IAN GOWLER

Red Arrows fly over Dykemoor in Doddington.

Red Arrows fly over Dykemoor in Doddington. - Credit: IAN GOWLER

Arrows flying over St Ives

Arrows flying over St Ives - Credit: Thomas Fisher


Most Read

  1. 1 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
  2. 2 7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 'Go elsewhere' - Hotel slammed for 'offensive' sign outside venue
  1. 4 Town centre access restricted following suspected gas leak
  2. 5 Lone cashier held at gunpoint given paid leave and support of employers
  3. 6 When the Red Arrows will fly over Cambridgeshire AGAIN today
  4. 7 Care home voted top 20 in East of England
  5. 8 Dealer ran illegal drugs business from home in 'small peaceful village'
  6. 9 £1.88m boost to get town roads improved
  7. 10 ‘Phantom poster pincher’ strikes again
Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Applegreen service station

Cambs Live

Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
End terrace crash at Fleming Court, March, where a Peugeot careered into it.

Cambs Live

Driver freed by firefighters after crashing Peugeot into bungalow 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Photo of the crash scene after a freight train collided with a tractor between March and Whittlesey.

Cambs Live

Two injured after freight train and tractor collide at remote Fen crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Applegreen service station

Cambs Live

Man in court following armed robbery at service station

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon