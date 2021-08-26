Video
Spectacular Red Arrow display over Cambridgeshire caught on camera
- Credit: Thomas Fisher
Photographers across Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire have been capturing today's spectacular Red Arrow display in all its colourful glory.
Chatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley captured footage of the Red Arrows flying over Huntingdon today using his phone camera.
He said: "I was down Doddington Road in Chatteris when I saw the red and blue smoke in the sky over Huntingdon."
"I saw them coming and it was quite loud but passed by in a few seconds.
"It was great to capture because it's not a sight you see on your post round every day."
Ian Gowler, of Doddington, who captured the flyover on camera, said: "There were only seven in formation and two were a bit behind.
"Normally there is 10 but I wonder if Red 5 is still at Marham after the bird strike yesterday."
