Video

Published: 3:44 PM August 26, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM August 26, 2021

Photographers across Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire have been capturing today's spectacular Red Arrow display in all its colourful glory.

Chatteris postman and photographer Martyn Jolley captured footage of the Red Arrows flying over Huntingdon today using his phone camera.

Red Arrows flying over St Ives - Credit: Thomas Fisher

He said: "I was down Doddington Road in Chatteris when I saw the red and blue smoke in the sky over Huntingdon."

"I saw them coming and it was quite loud but passed by in a few seconds.

Wisps of clouds left behind - Credit: Thomas Fisher

"It was great to capture because it's not a sight you see on your post round every day."

You may also want to watch:

Ian Gowler, of Doddington, who captured the flyover on camera, said: "There were only seven in formation and two were a bit behind.

Red Arrows flying over St Ives leaving coloured smoke - Credit: Thomas Fisher

"Normally there is 10 but I wonder if Red 5 is still at Marham after the bird strike yesterday."

Red Arrows fly over Dykemoor in Doddington on August 26. - Credit: IAN GOWLER

Red Arrows fly over Dykemoor in Doddington. - Credit: IAN GOWLER

Arrows flying over St Ives - Credit: Thomas Fisher



