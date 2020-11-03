Advanced search

Shop Local: Flexibility is the key to beating adversity, says video producer

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 November 2020

David Johnson (pictured), launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSON

David Johnson (pictured), launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSON

Archant

Flexibility has been key for David Johnson, who has risen to the challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

David Johnson launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast and filming vintage cars. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSONDavid Johnson launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast and filming vintage cars. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSON

“These last eight months have been tough, but we have managed to see a steady stream of business. Covid-19 has certainly been a challenge,” David, proprietor of DMJ Imagery Ltd said.

After leaving the Royal Air Force, David, from Chatteris, launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016, where he produces video content for films, documentaries and other events.

He also provides a video tape copying service, too, so people can see past family events such as weddings and christenings again, dating back to as far as 1984.

Since the first lockdown began, David has been working from home and has had to adapt to a different way of working.

David Johnson launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast and running an arts journaling course. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSONDavid Johnson launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast and running an arts journaling course. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSON

“When we film, safety is paramount, adhering to social distancing and everyone wears face coverings until the moment or shooting,” he said.

“Since March, creating online video-based courses has been extremely popular as the shift has been towards online learning.

“So far, I have had a bereavement course, an arts journaling course and short story writing course. I can only see this area growing.”

David has also volunteered for local groups such as Chatteris’ community cinema and helps film town events including its midsummer festival and Chatteris in Bloom.

Another lockdown project he has worked on is the Fenland Chat Hour weekly podcast, which has helped residents cope during the pandemic by offering advice and reassurance.

“Having to diversify has led to looking further afield for work,” David said.

“I have been asked to create websites and have just finished writing scripts for an online video production based in Mexico.”

David’s podcast has been listened to in 11 different countries, with many listeners coming from the United States of America.

This year, David will be filming the Remembrance ceremony in Chatteris so that residents can watch the service online due to Covid-19 restrictions, just one way he aims to keep his audience happy.

“We will keep offering a wide range of services to customers, for whatever they want to create,” he said.

“Flexibility is key at this time, but we offer affordable services for new and small businesses in the Fenland area.”

For more on what DMJ Imagery Ltd offers, call 07534 358961 or visit their website: https://www.dmj-imagery.co.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Shop Local: Flexibility is the key to beating adversity, says video producer

David Johnson (pictured), launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/DAVID JOHNSON

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Lockdown halts grassroots football across Cambridgeshire for a second time as all action is suspended

The FA have confirmed that all ‘non-elite’ football, including grassroots football, will be suspended from Thursday until at least December 2 due to new lockdown measures for England imposed by the government. Picture: PEXELS

Eight-year-old to donate hair as thank-you to charity that made wig for friend who has cancer

Eight-year-old Effie May, of Doddington, is having her very long hair cut so she can donate it to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that made a wig for her friend Isla Mcnulty when she was undergoing cancer treatment. She is pictured with Isla. Picture: FAMILY