David Johnson (pictured), launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016 and has produced video content for films, documentaries and other events, as well as volunteering such as running a Fenland Chat Hour podcast.

Flexibility has been key for David Johnson, who has risen to the challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

“These last eight months have been tough, but we have managed to see a steady stream of business. Covid-19 has certainly been a challenge,” David, proprietor of DMJ Imagery Ltd said.

After leaving the Royal Air Force, David, from Chatteris, launched DMJ Imagery Ltd in 2016, where he produces video content for films, documentaries and other events.

He also provides a video tape copying service, too, so people can see past family events such as weddings and christenings again, dating back to as far as 1984.

Since the first lockdown began, David has been working from home and has had to adapt to a different way of working.

“When we film, safety is paramount, adhering to social distancing and everyone wears face coverings until the moment or shooting,” he said.

“Since March, creating online video-based courses has been extremely popular as the shift has been towards online learning.

“So far, I have had a bereavement course, an arts journaling course and short story writing course. I can only see this area growing.”

David has also volunteered for local groups such as Chatteris’ community cinema and helps film town events including its midsummer festival and Chatteris in Bloom.

Another lockdown project he has worked on is the Fenland Chat Hour weekly podcast, which has helped residents cope during the pandemic by offering advice and reassurance.

“Having to diversify has led to looking further afield for work,” David said.

“I have been asked to create websites and have just finished writing scripts for an online video production based in Mexico.”

David’s podcast has been listened to in 11 different countries, with many listeners coming from the United States of America.

This year, David will be filming the Remembrance ceremony in Chatteris so that residents can watch the service online due to Covid-19 restrictions, just one way he aims to keep his audience happy.

“We will keep offering a wide range of services to customers, for whatever they want to create,” he said.

“Flexibility is key at this time, but we offer affordable services for new and small businesses in the Fenland area.”

For more on what DMJ Imagery Ltd offers, call 07534 358961 or visit their website: https://www.dmj-imagery.co.uk/.

