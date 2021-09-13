News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:43 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 2:59 PM September 13, 2021
Motorcyclist narrowly misses car on B1093 Manea Road

Dashcam footage captured the moment a motorcyclist narrowly missed a car along the B1093 towards Manea. - Credit: Les Herridge

A motorcyclist had a near miss along a Fenland road when they were inches away from hitting a car. 

The motorcyclist was heading along the B1093 Wimblington Road out of Manea on September 9 when they saw a Mercedes approach as it tried to overtake an agricultural vehicle. 

Les Herridge was heading back from Upwell when he captured dashcam footage of the terrifying moment. 

He said: "The final approach to Manea from Wimblington Road is fairly narrow and the near side is in poor condition.   

"A Mercedes driver, who seemed not to know there was a T junction coming up, shot past us and tailgated the Mantis, furiously sounding his horn multiple times, trying to overtake.” 

Les said many motorists drive down the centre of Wimblington Road to "avoid ending up in the ditch" and thinks the driver of the Mantis had "little choice. 

Mercedes car tries to overtake on B1093 Manea Road

The moments before a car narrowly misses a motorcyclist as it tries to overtake an agricultural vehicle on the B1093 towards Manea. - Credit: Les Herridge

"The Mantis driver ran a real risk of being pulled into the nearside ditch," he said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 £20m drugs conspiracy: 22 gang members jailed for 200 years 
  2. 2 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
  3. 3 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed
  1. 4 Nitrous oxide bottles no laughing matter say Fenland police
  2. 5 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
  3. 6 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
  4. 7 Group of teenagers spotted 'messing around' on rail station roof
  5. 8 32 years for ‘no body’ murderer who killed daughter after sex abuse claims  
  6. 9 Urgent police appeal to find man missing since Thursday

“Most local drivers are familiar with the problem and keep away from the damaged section of the road.” 

Les added: "The Mantis driver would have seen us keeping our distance behind him and was probably as surprised as we were to have a vehicle attempting to pass both of us." 

Manea News
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family of Jude Dunn, 19, who was killed in a crash, described him as ‘caring, polite and kind’ 

Cambs Live

‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

Cambs Live

Car found submerged in river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Moped left in road after crashing with a car in Chatteris

Updated

Moped riders flee scene of crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden was reportedly filming at The Varsity Hotel & Spa.

Cambs Live

James Corden spotted filming Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon