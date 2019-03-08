Video

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

Horrific dash cam footage has emerged of a pregnant driver ploughing into another motorist at more than 110mph on a main Cambridgeshire road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Madalina-Cristina Postolache was speeding down Nene Parkway in Peterborough on June 24 last year before smashing full speed into the back of another car, a Renault Megane.

Two months pregnant at the time, Ms Postolache, her baby and two other children in the back managed to escape serious injury, the same couldn't be said about the others involved.

The back seat passenger of the Megane suffered three broken ribs, one of which may never fully heal, and bruising to his legs which were crushed against the driver's seat.

The Megane's front seat passenger spent five days in intensive care having suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung and severe bruising to his back.

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Both men also suffered fluid on their lungs and had to take considerable time off work to recover from their injuries. They still require long-term outpatient care from hospital.

Postolache, her four passengers and the driver of the Megane were not seriously injured.

Officers recovered dash cam footage just prior to the collision from another driver; the short clip shows Postolache speeding past the motorist.

The footage was analysed by forensic collision investigators who concluded that she was driving at a speed of at least 113mph four seconds before the crash.

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

They also decided that she had made no effort to slow down beforehand.

Postolache, 32 of Windsor Road in Peterborough, was interviewed on the same day of the collision and admitted being the driver of the Audi.

She told officers that she had been travelling at speeds of 'around 90', but then claimed she meant kilometres per hour - and therefore 70mph.

She stated that a vehicle moved in front of her and therefore she braked sharply, causing her car bonnet to 'fly up' and restrict her vision. This is when she claimed she struck the car.

Postolache was later charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and pleaded guilty to the charges at a later court hearing.

PC Anthea Heap, who investigated, said: "Postolache's driving was reckless and completely irresponsible.

"She was two months pregnant at the time of this crash and also had four passengers in her car - two of which were her young children.

"She had absolutely no consideration for other road users as she drove dangerously - reaching 113mph before this collision took place.

"The victims in this case were understandably left very shaken by the collision.

"One of them struggled to sleep and faced anxiety at the thought of getting back into a car. The other man's fracture may never completely heal.

"The driver of the Megane suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"Despite all of this, the situation could have been so much worse. Speeding is completely unacceptable and is one of the fatal four causes of collisions of our roads."

Sentencing Postolache, Judge Matthew Lowe said she was 'within a whisker' of going to prison immediately.

Postolache was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (September 23), where she was handed a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Postolache was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to take an extended retest.

For more information about speeding, including potential penalties and how to report dangerous driving, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/