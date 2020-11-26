Little comfort in move to Tier 2 admits Tory mayor and Labour opposite number

Mayor James Palmer (left) and Dr Nik Johnson offer their thoughts on the move into Tier 2 for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Mayor James Palmer can “understand the frustration and disappointment” and his Labour opponent Nik Johnson admits much needs to be done “to get this deadly virus under control”.

Both were responding to the news that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have been designated Tier 2 after the end of the current lockdown on December 2.

Dr Nik, a children’s doctor at Hinchingbrooke hospital, Huntingdon, said: “It’s not the best news to enter the festive period with, but sadly shows we still have a way to go before we get this deadly virus under control.

“I hope that we can all continue our bit to stop the spread of Covid and most importantly all stay safe.”

Dr Nik, recently adopted as Labour candidate for next year’s mayoralty elections, added: “I feel for all the local businesses which are continuing to struggle to keep their heads above water at this difficult time.”

Mayor Palmer said of the move into Tier 2 that “whilst I accept this, I understand the frustration and disappointment of so many households and businesses.

“They have worked tirelessly to follow the government guidelines and go above and beyond to keep families and customers safe.”

He said the Combined Authority and its business board would continue to offer support through its growth hub.

For those business concerned about the impact of tier two restrictions, the combined authority offers; they can email hello@cpcagrowthhub.co.uk for the support of a dedicated advisor.

Mayor Palmer said: “As we think ahead to Christmas, it is vital that we listen to the advice of Liz Robins, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“That advice is to reduce contact with anyone you do not live with, work from home wherever possible, keep to well ventilated rooms, wash hands regularly and wear a mask wherever possible when you are in indoor public places.

Dr Johnson said: “As mayor I would press for decent economic support to help local businesses and to protect jobs and livelihoods.”

“Public health will play an important part in our recovery and my training and working on the front line during the pandemic has given experience in driving that forward.”