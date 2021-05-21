Published: 4:57 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM May 21, 2021

Residents are being asked to share their views on proposals for an estate including around 2,000 new homes and a primary school as part of the West March development. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Residents are being asked to share their views on proposals for an estate including around 2,000 new homes and a primary school in March.

Persimmon Homes (East Midlands) Ltd has been working with Fenland District Council (FDC) and other stakeholders on preparing a draft Broad Concept Plan (BCP) for the development, known as West March.

The BCP will help shape the extension to West March, which aims to deliver new homes, at least one primary school, green spaces and a local centre with shops and other facilities.

Cllr Dee Laws, portfolio holder for planning at FDC, said: “The BCP sets out how West March will grow.

“It is an important document which demonstrates a shared commitment to develop the area, enabling it to thrive and prosper.

“People living in the area will be affected by this plan and what it sets out to achieve for the benefit of the local community, the town and Fenland as a whole.”

The deadline to submit your views is midnight on June 14.

The development, part of the council’s local plan and March neighbourhood plan, is expected to be completed over the next 20 years.

To see the BCP, visit: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/WestMarchBCP or for more information, email planning@fenland.gov.uk or call FDC on 01354 654321.