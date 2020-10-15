Village postbox in recognition of Paralympian gold medallist Jonnie Peacock has pride restored
PUBLISHED: 12:23 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 15 October 2020
It was painted gold eight years ago, and this week, a village postbox has had its pride restored.
The postbox on New Street, Doddington, which was painted gold in recognition of Paralympian gold medallist Jonnie Peacock after the London 2012 Games, was in need of repair after its door broke in August.
But, after over two months, it was finally fixed by a Royal Mail worker on Wednesday, October 14, to the delight of residents.
Tessa Davies, hair salon owner in Doddington, posted a picture on social media of the repaired post box which had hinges replaced on the door.
“It has not been fixed for a good two months as the hinge on the door and the lock was broke; it wasn’t vandalism,” Tessa said.
“Then on the Wednesday morning, the Royal Mail workmen were there to fix it.”
In November 2012, Royal Mail said they would repaint 110 postboxes to recognise the gold medals of Great Britain’s Olympians and Paralympians, as well as a plaque to detail the athlete’s achievements.
