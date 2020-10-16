Doddington WILL be lit up for Christmas after switch-on cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Doddington may not be holding its annual light switch-on and craft fair event, but the village will still be lit up for Christmas this year.

It has been confirmed that Doddington will still see its Christmas lights switched on, despite the annual switch-on and craft fair event being cancelled. Picture: IAN CARTER It has been confirmed that Doddington will still see its Christmas lights switched on, despite the annual switch-on and craft fair event being cancelled. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Doddington Christmas Lights Committee confirmed that the lights will be erected this month and in November, with the switch-on taking place on Saturday, November 28.

Although a street collection will not take place, collection tubs will be available in village shops, while ‘best lit house’ and ‘best lit window’ competitions will go ahead.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “We have listened to the community and have decided that we will be erecting the Doddington Christmas lights throughout the end part of October and into November.

“The switch on of the Christmas Lights will be on the final Saturday of November.”

They added: “Please be assured that we will be monitoring and following any procedures put into place regarding Covid-19 and try our hardest to complete a full display.

“All we ask from you and the community is to please be patient if you see us out and about and stopping traffic, as we are only doing this for your safety.

“The best lit house competition will go ahead this year, but we will also be doing a best lit window competition too. We are also looking at putting a map together for all entries so everyone can enjoy all of the hard work people have done.”

To enter the competitions, email your name, address and contact number to Laura Kilby at laurakilby@btinternet.com.

Last month, the Doddington Christmas Lights Committee announced the switch-on and craft fair event would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

