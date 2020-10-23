Advanced search

Benwick aims to keep festive spirit alive amid Covid-19 pandemic with lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 11:12 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 23 October 2020

Benwick will still be switching on their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents (pictured) had previously gathered after the village was named one of the only places in the country that deserved festive cheer as part of a national campaign. Picture: ARCHANT

Benwick will still be switching on their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents (pictured) had previously gathered after the village was named one of the only places in the country that deserved festive cheer as part of a national campaign. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Benwick hopes to spread some festive cheer this year after it was announced their Christmas lights will be switched on.

Although no switch-on event will take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Benwick Christmas Lights Committee have decided lights will still be erected in the village.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “After much thought and planning, the Benwick Christmas Lights Committee have decided due to the government Covid restrictions to not have a switch-on event this year.

“However, we are pleased to confirm the lights will still be put up to bring some festive joy to the village during these challenging times.”

There will also be a competition to take part in as the village aims to keep the festive spirit alive during uncertain times.

MORE: Doddington WILL be lit up for Christmas after switch-on cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

The spokesperson added: “We will be running a best decorated house competition to try and get our village even more into the festive spirit.

“There will be a prize for the best dressed house and will be judged on the weekend before Christmas.”

For more information on how to enter, email benwickchristmaslights@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Benwick aims to keep festive spirit alive amid Covid-19 pandemic with lights switch-on

Benwick will still be switching on their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents (pictured) had previously gathered after the village was named one of the only places in the country that deserved festive cheer as part of a national campaign. Picture: ARCHANT

Shop Local: ‘I still find after seven years, people think it’s still a new shop’ - March owner on adapting to the changing toys market

Phil Rolfe (pictured), owner of Outer Rim Toys for seven years, said some people who have come into his shop believe it?s a new addition to the high street. Picture: IAN CARTER

Review: The Anchor, Burwell: ‘Exciting, delicious, attractive food in a cosy, old-fashioned pub’

The Anchor at Burwell has been making waves on the Anglian food scene under new Chef Patron Stuart Drake

Motorist dies in collision with HGV in Cambridgeshire

The scene of a collision today in Cambridgeshire in which a motorist died: Picture by Terry Harris.

Residents across the Fens urged to help spread Christmas cheer through shoe box donations

Residents across the Fens are being encouraged to take part in a Christmas shoe box appeal organised by CHS Group, in a bid to spread festive cheer. Pictures: CHS GROUP