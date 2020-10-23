Benwick aims to keep festive spirit alive amid Covid-19 pandemic with lights switch-on

Benwick will still be switching on their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents (pictured) had previously gathered after the village was named one of the only places in the country that deserved festive cheer as part of a national campaign. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Benwick hopes to spread some festive cheer this year after it was announced their Christmas lights will be switched on.

Although no switch-on event will take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Benwick Christmas Lights Committee have decided lights will still be erected in the village.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “After much thought and planning, the Benwick Christmas Lights Committee have decided due to the government Covid restrictions to not have a switch-on event this year.

“However, we are pleased to confirm the lights will still be put up to bring some festive joy to the village during these challenging times.”

There will also be a competition to take part in as the village aims to keep the festive spirit alive during uncertain times.

The spokesperson added: “We will be running a best decorated house competition to try and get our village even more into the festive spirit.

“There will be a prize for the best dressed house and will be judged on the weekend before Christmas.”

For more information on how to enter, email benwickchristmaslights@gmail.com.