Fen residents come together to provide food supplies amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:17 30 April 2020

Food such as potatoes and sausages were delivered to residents in Manea during the lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/MARIA BARBER

Residents in Manea have worked together to take care of others who may be struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Over two tonnes of potatoes, 75 crates of leeks and 80 packs of sausages have been delivered to villagers over the last two weeks to provide a healthy food supply during the pandemic.

The food was delivered by Tommy Savage as well as residents such as Steph Short, Helen Drinkwater and Clive Proctor, with potatoes donated by Steve Edgley, leeks by the Nightlayer Leek Company and sausages from Paul Russell Butchers.

Residents took to social media to share their appreciation. One thought the idea showed “amazing generosity - thank you so much” while another said “what a lovely thing to do for the people of Manea”.

Mr Savage said: “It went down well, the feedback I got was absolutely brilliant and I put a smile on their faces. It went down an absolute treat.

“I have not done it for credit, I just like to think I have done my bit for my village that I love.”

Let us know what you're doing to help others during the coronavirus pandemic - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

