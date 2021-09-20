Published: 4:28 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 4:47 PM September 20, 2021

Paul Harvey, who died in August 2021, worked at the Lamb and Flag pub in Welney for 17 years - Credit: Family

Three villagers have teamed up to raise funds for a memorial bench in memory of “a real character” who served his local pub for nearly 20 years.

Sue Spears launched a fundraiser to help erect a bench for Paul Harvey, who worked at the Lamb and Flag in Welney.

“Once Paul had passed away, I messaged Paul’s wife Dot and said how she’d feel we do it in his memory and raise money for a memorial bench.

“She supported the idea and the reaction has been amazing.”

Sue, alongside Tracey Willis and Mel Howard will run the Sandringham 10k on September 26 in memory of Paul, who worked at the pub for 17 years.

Paul, who died aged 61 last month, was also known for his humour, as well as offering a helping hand.

“We moved into the village four years ago and when we were looking for a house, we stopped in the pub to have lunch,” Sue said.

“Paul told us where to go and made us feel so welcome from day one.

“Paul would sit there and take the mickey; you couldn’t be faint-hearted around him as he could make jokes out of anything.”

Paul was also a keen gardener and kept an eye on it at all times. - Credit: Family

Paul was also keen on gardening and ensured his garden was presentable at all times.

“He loved his garden and in the first lockdown, he redesigned it and kept it immaculate,” said Sue.

“People have been very generous. We’ve had anonymous letters through our letter boxes and positive Facebook comments.”

Paul’s wife Dot thanked those who have helped raise over £1,350 raised so far as well as Sue, Tracey and Mel for their efforts.

Sue has also received offers for where to erect the bench, including from the St Mary the Virgin Church in Welney and hopes the bench can be maintained for years to come.

“When we passed our target, my husband said if we got to £1,000, we could get an oak bench and engrave it,” Sue added.

“We tried to raise £500, and it’s overwhelming for us as we thought £800 would also be great.

“Paul was a real character.

“It would be nice to use the money to keep the village looking nice for him and we’re hoping this gives his family comfort knowing how well thought of Paul was.”

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3nM3YyR.