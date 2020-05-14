Advanced search

Keep... baking! Villagers get inspired during coronavirus lockdown with bake off challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:25 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 14 May 2020

Villagers have been sending snaps of what they have baked during the coronavirus lockdown as part of the Manea Bake Off, from pizzas to Easter cakes. Pictures: SUPPLIED

What started as a creative idea to keep two friends in a Fenland village occupied during the coronavirus lockdown has now inspired other villagers to follow their lead.

Steph Short and Jo Pollard from Manea thought about spreading the word on social media of what is now known as the ‘Manea Bake Off’, where residents bake a certain recipe each week before sharing their work on the village’s Facebook discussion page.

“When I’m out walking and hearing people shout comments about bake off, it’s proving popular not just for people joining, in, but people seeing the posts,” Steph said.

Since April 4, Steph has posted a different recipe every Sunday for people to try at home the following Saturday, ranging from pizzas, Easter cakes and scones for VE Day.

Steph believes around 30 households are wondering how best to tackle hers and Jo’s challenges, and she hopes that what was planned as just a private idea has provided some community cheer.

“We don’t take it too seriously, it’s just a bit of fun,” she said.

“We would like to keep themselves baking and probably try baking for the first time or push themselves into trying different recipes that are unusual for their own baking experience.

“I am really proud of it. All the comments we are getting on social media, we are having a real laugh. It is uplifting and cheerful.”

To enter, you can message Steph on Facebook or search for ‘Manea Bake Off’ on the Manea Discussion page.

What are you doing to help keep community spirits high during the coronavirus lockdown? Email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more details.

