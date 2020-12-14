Villagers buoyed as Santa’s sleigh spreads festive cheer

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE Archant

Villagers turned out in force once again to meet Santa as he steamed through Doddington to provide some festive cheer.

Children and adults were able to wave to Santa, albeit from a distance, in his illuminated sleigh as he waded through the village between December 11-13.

The annual Santa Run, which has taken place for around 20 years, raises funds for the Doddington Carnival and Sports Committee, which had to cancel its usual summer event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents also had the choice of donating on social media or in person this year because of the pandemic.

Jason Shepherd, committee chairman, said the final amount raised is not yet known, but he was overjoyed by the turnout.

“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “Everyone respected the rules, and although it was very different to previous years, it was amazing to see people still come out to support us.”

