Advanced search

Villagers buoyed as Santa’s sleigh spreads festive cheer

PUBLISHED: 11:24 14 December 2020

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Archant

Villagers turned out in force once again to meet Santa as he steamed through Doddington to provide some festive cheer.

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Children and adults were able to wave to Santa, albeit from a distance, in his illuminated sleigh as he waded through the village between December 11-13.

The annual Santa Run, which has taken place for around 20 years, raises funds for the Doddington Carnival and Sports Committee, which had to cancel its usual summer event due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Residents also had the choice of donating on social media or in person this year because of the pandemic.

Jason Shepherd, committee chairman, said the final amount raised is not yet known, but he was overjoyed by the turnout.

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

“It was a great atmosphere,” he said. “Everyone respected the rules, and although it was very different to previous years, it was amazing to see people still come out to support us.”

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEESanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DANIEL MASONSanta returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DANIEL MASON

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Villagers buoyed as Santa’s sleigh spreads festive cheer

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Stolen digger returned to owner in under 24 hours

A mini digger that was stolen in Fenland was found and returned to its owner in less than 24 hours. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

FA have ‘let themselves down’ to help grassroots during Covid, believes ladies’ coach

Shaun Harley (right), manager at Whittlesey Athletic Ladies, believes the FA has let grassroots football down during the Covid-19 pandemic and believes more support and clarity is needed. Picture: IAN CARTER

Four years jail for knife crime, drugs, violence, attempted robbery and punching a police officer

Kyle Murray, 26, of Darthill Road, March, was jailed for more than four years. He was found with a knife during his most recent arrest. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Family’s holiday rescue dog is a Turkish delight

Lucky was found in Turkey by Gary Maxwell-Shorter and his family after they were driving to see a friend while on holiday. Picture: SUPPLIED/GARY MAXWELL-SHORTER