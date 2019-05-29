Woman 'stabbed' outside takeaway shop in March

Woman 'stabbed' outside takeaway shop in March on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: GOGGLE EARTH. Archant

A woman is believed to have been stabbed in the leg outside of a takeaway shop in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police attended the scene just after midnight on Bank Holiday Monday following reports of "violence" outside Flames Barbecue House in High Street.

A witness said that a woman had got "caught in an argument" before she was "stabbed in the leg".

She was later taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man was arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm.

He has been bailed to appear in court next month.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 12.17am on May 27 with reports of violence in High Street, March.

"A woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has since been bailed until June 21."

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

Alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report