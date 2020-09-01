Advanced search

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

PUBLISHED: 13:53 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 01 September 2020

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

An armed response unit was deployed to March on Monday night after a man was threatened.

Neighbours say around five armed officers were present at a house in the town where the incident happened.

Police confirmed today they were called at just before 6.30pm yesterday (August 31) to reports of violence in Elwyn Road, March.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man began making verbal threats outside an address before walking off.

“A crime log has been raised for harassment and inquiries continue to trace the suspect.”

