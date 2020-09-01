Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

An armed response unit was deployed to March on Monday night after a man was threatened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neighbours say around five armed officers were present at a house in the town where the incident happened.

You may also want to watch:

Police confirmed today they were called at just before 6.30pm yesterday (August 31) to reports of violence in Elwyn Road, March.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man began making verbal threats outside an address before walking off.

“A crime log has been raised for harassment and inquiries continue to trace the suspect.”