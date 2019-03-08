Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

A prisoner who was convinced of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be in March after escaping prison in Buckinghamshire.

Anthony Bolden absconded from HMP Springhill on Thursday, May 30 at around 9.30pm and is believed to have links in March.

The 55-year-old - who has tattoos on his arms, torso and left hand - is believed to also have links in Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Kingston-Upon-Thames and West Kensington in London.

Bolden is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build and has short grey hair. He is clean shaven, and wears glasses.

He was serving a sentence at the Category D prison for attempted murder, robbery and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson, of Aylesbury Vale CID, said: "We are appealing for the public's help to trace Anthony Bolden.

"If you see him, or see anyone matching his description, please do not approach him, call police instead.

"If anyone has information relating to Bolden's whereabouts, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 43190162876.

"Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."