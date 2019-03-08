Advanced search

Gold standard! Chatteris Slimming World's Dawn crowned one of the UK's highest achieving consultants

PUBLISHED: 17:25 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 09 October 2019

VIP! Chatteris Slimming World�s Dawn has been crowned one of the organisation�s highest achieving consultants. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

Dawn Breacher has been given the golden seal of approval at Slimming World's anniversary bash.

Dawn of Chatteris Slimming World was named as one of the highest achieving consultants.

Joining around 200 others at the 50th anniversary party, Dawn even had a chance to meet founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

She said: "To receive an invite to such an event felt special, it's wonderful to be recognised as one of the highest-achieving consultants across the UK.

"Helping people to achieve their dreams makes this the best job in the world and to be recognised nationally for doing something I absolutely love feels fantastic.

"I headed home at the end of the day brimming with ideas for helping my members."

Dawn has been a consultant for nearly 19 years and lost five stone as a member herself.

To join Dawn's award-winning groups, which are held every Monday at 9.30 or 11.30am, 5.30 or 7.30pm at Doddington Village Hall, just turn up or call Dawn on 075157803.

