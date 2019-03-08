Gold standard! Chatteris Slimming World's Dawn crowned one of the UK's highest achieving consultants

VIP! Chatteris Slimming World�s Dawn has been crowned one of the organisation�s highest achieving consultants. Picture: Supplied/Slimming World Supplied/Slimming World

Dawn Breacher has been given the golden seal of approval at Slimming World's anniversary bash.

VIP! Chatteris Slimming World�s Dawn (right) has been crowned one of the organisation�s highest achieving consultants. She is seen pictured with founder of Slimming World Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE (left). Picture: Supplied/Slimming World VIP! Chatteris Slimming World�s Dawn (right) has been crowned one of the organisation�s highest achieving consultants. She is seen pictured with founder of Slimming World Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE (left). Picture: Supplied/Slimming World

Dawn of Chatteris Slimming World was named as one of the highest achieving consultants.

Joining around 200 others at the 50th anniversary party, Dawn even had a chance to meet founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

She said: "To receive an invite to such an event felt special, it's wonderful to be recognised as one of the highest-achieving consultants across the UK.

"Helping people to achieve their dreams makes this the best job in the world and to be recognised nationally for doing something I absolutely love feels fantastic.

"I headed home at the end of the day brimming with ideas for helping my members."

Dawn has been a consultant for nearly 19 years and lost five stone as a member herself.

To join Dawn's award-winning groups, which are held every Monday at 9.30 or 11.30am, 5.30 or 7.30pm at Doddington Village Hall, just turn up or call Dawn on 075157803.