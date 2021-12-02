The virtual reality talk, that is part of the Wisbech High Street Project, will explain what VIE is and how it's created. Here's A VIE of Lincoln University conservation laboratories. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Virtual reality technology and how it can be used to bring historical sites to life is the subject of the next heritage talk being held as part of the Wisbech High Street Project.

Virtual immersive environments (VIE) are being used by museums and heritage sites, enabling them to create user-friendly, interactive 3D models of buildings or spaces.

On December 17 at 12:30pm, locals can find out more about VIE and the benefits of its use in the sector at a free online talk hosted by heritage experts at Lincoln University.

The talk on Microsoft Teams will explain what VIE is and how it’s created, and explore how to make the most out of it for historical sites and buildings.

Cllr Chris Seaton, the council’s portfolio holder for heritage, said: “The talk will look at how having a ‘digital twin’ of a historic building can help things like public engagement and tours.

“It can also help form a practical point of view in the management and maintenance of a historic building, helping ensure they can be looked after in the future.”

To book your free place email Jaime-Lea Taylor on jtaylor@fenland.gov.uk