News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Learn how virtual reality brings historical sites to life

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:37 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 4:38 PM December 2, 2021
The virtual reality talk, that is part of the Wisbech High Street Project, will explain what VIE is and how it's created.

The virtual reality talk, that is part of the Wisbech High Street Project, will explain what VIE is and how it's created. Here's A VIE of Lincoln University conservation laboratories. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Virtual reality technology and how it can be used to bring historical sites to life is the subject of the next heritage talk being held as part of the Wisbech High Street Project. 

Virtual immersive environments (VIE) are being used by museums and heritage sites, enabling them to create user-friendly, interactive 3D models of buildings or spaces. 

On December 17 at 12:30pm, locals can find out more about VIE and the benefits of its use in the sector at a free online talk hosted by heritage experts at Lincoln University. 

The talk on Microsoft Teams will explain what VIE is and how it’s created, and explore how to make the most out of it for historical sites and buildings. 

Cllr Chris Seaton, the council’s portfolio holder for heritage, said: “The talk will look at how having a ‘digital twin’ of a historic building can help things like public engagement and tours. 

“It can also help form a practical point of view in the management and maintenance of a historic building, helping ensure they can be looked after in the future.” 

To book your free place email Jaime-Lea Taylor on jtaylor@fenland.gov.uk  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash
  2. 2 Multiple emergency services at scene after B1098 crash
  3. 3 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  1. 4 Four charged with modern slavery crimes on one woman
  2. 5 Family pleased with 'huge reaction' thanks to charity Christmas lights
  3. 6 Dental practice plan move to business park
  4. 7 Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens
  5. 8 Isabella, 10, impresses to win top prize ahead of Whittlesey Extravaganza
  6. 9 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
  7. 10 Man who died in St Neots crash is named
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for 109 homes off Upwell Road, March

Planning

Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Christmas lights switch-on 2021

Christmas | Gallery

Thousands descend on Chatteris as town lights up for Christmas

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Pedestrian dies after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey

Cambs Live News

Pedestrian killed crossing road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police found £18,500 in Cambridgeshire drug dealer James Wilks' sock drawer.

Cambs Live News

Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon