'I was impressed' - Jack's visit in Chatteris for great nephew of Tesco founder Sir Jack Cohen

15 October, 2019 - 15:35
The great nephew of Tesco founder Jack Cohen visited Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: IAN CARTER/ FAMILY

The great nephew of Tesco founder Sir Jack Cohen visited Jack's supermarket in Chatteris.

Richard Cohen, a solicitor from Ilford in Essex, made the special visit to the discount store named after his relative on Saturday (October 12).

It comes ahead of a talk Mr Cohen will be giving about 100 years of Tesco.

He was greeted by Jack's Chatteris manager Wayne Moore before being given a tour of the store and shown its best-selling items ranging from low-cost veg to savoury treats.

"I was impressed with the layout of the store and the wide aisles and reasonable prices plus the British sourcing of products," Mr Cohen said.

"It was interesting to meet the manager and the public to see what they think of the rival to Aldi and Lidl.

"I came away with fresh material for my talk about the origins of Tesco on November 5 in Ilford."

Businessman Sir Jack Cohen died in 1979 at the age of 80. He had been knighted just 10 years before.

Tesco unveiled its new discount chain called Jack's to tackle the rising threat posed by German rivals Aldi and Lidl.

