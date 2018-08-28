Advanced search

Viva transform Soham Methodist Hall into seaside hotel dining room for in the round show

PUBLISHED: 10:06 26 January 2019

Viva Arts in Soham present three productions in three months. The first production is Separate Tables. Picture: ROB BARTON.

Viva Theatre Company has transformed Soham Methodist Hall into a seaside hotel dining room for their ‘in the round’ production of Terence Rattigan’s Separate Tables.

Welcoming audiences to the Hotel Beauregard as a guest for the evening, the classic drama written in 1958 takes the form of two short plays with an interval in between with many of the characters featuring in both.

The company have transformed the hall into the genteel seaside Beauregard Hotel dining room, the location for all of the action where secrets are exposed and tension is met. “Played ‘in the round’, the seating arrangement will bring you closer to the action,” said a Viva spokesman.

“Take in the aromas of real freshly cooked hot food and an atmosphere you could cut with a knife.”

The shows, which take place at the Methodist Hall, Berrycroft, Soham, are on Thursday January 31, Friday February 1 and Saturday 2.

All performances begin at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be served in the interval.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults and £11.50 for over 60s.

To book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or call 0333 666 33 66.

