Freedom of Wisbech for a fire engine and green fingered volunteers

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Archant

A vintage fire engine and a team that brightens up the town with flowers have been given the honour of Freedom of Wisbech.

Vivien the Fire Engine and the In Bloom team were officially given the honour during a ceremony at the town hall.

Town councillors nominated them as a life time thank you for making a difference in the community.

Councillor Sam Hoy nominated the fire engine trust which was seconded by Councillor Phillip Wing.

Councillor Peter Human nominated Wisbech In Bloom 2018 seconded by Councillor Hill.

The nominations are in recognition of invaluable work that people within both groups undertake, on a voluntary basis.

Ms Hoy had hoped to give the award posthumously to George Dunlop, founder of the Vivien the Fire Engine Trust, but sadly this was not possible.

Vivien is a Leyland fire engine, which served Wisbech from 1932 until 1963.

Named after the mayoress at the time, Vivien was regarded as one of the most up-to-date fire engines in the district.

Vivien features in many local events and exhibitions, ranging from historical galleries, parades, festive occasions, and private events like weddings.

Wisbech In Bloom is made up of a team of green fingered enthusiast who brighten up the town with floral exhibitions.

They have won 10 Anglia in Bloom gold awards in a row and have enjoyed success in the national Britain In Bloom and international Communities in Bloom contests.