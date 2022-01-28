Members of Cambridgeshire Constabulary's volunteer police cadets pictured at a service held by the Road Victim’s Trust in November 2021. - Credit: POLICE

A group of volunteer police cadets are taking on a fundraising challenge to help support victims of serious road traffic collisions in the county.

Members of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s volunteer police cadets will be completing a marathon distance throughout February to support the Road Victims Trust (RVT).

The charity provides support for the bereaved and people otherwise affected by road death or life changing injuries.

The cadets and their leaders can choose how they complete the distance, whether it’s a mile a day or ambitiously going for the 26.2 miles in one go.

PC Emma Wilkinson, cadet coordinator, said: “I’ve been really inspired by the enthusiasm the cadets have shown for this challenge.

“When they learnt more about the work of the Road Victims Trust, they were keen to support them in any way they could.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to raise money and awareness for the charity. The work they do is incredibly important, and all donations will be greatly received."

The cadets scheme aims to encourage the spirit of adventure and good citizenship amongst its members.

They help to promote a practical understanding of policing amongst young people and support local policing priorities.

Billy Cunningham, who is a cadet sergeant in Fenland, said: “This is such a great opportunity for cadets and staff to get involved in to raise money for a really good cause.

“The Road Victims Trust are miracle workers and offer incredible support and services to victims and families who have lost loved ones as a result of serious road traffic collisions.”

Mark Turner, chief executive of the Road Victims Trust, added: “The RVT work in partnership with the collaborated roads policing units across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

“This fundraising initiative by the police cadets is a wonderful example of how young people can give support to a charity, who in turn, support so many local people whose lives have been devastated by a road death.”

He added: “We are extremely proud and privileged to receive the friendship and help from Cambs police cadets.”

You can support the cadets by visiting their fundraising page.