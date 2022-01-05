John Barlow of the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has administered around 3,000 Covid-19 vaccines and booster jabs since his first shift as a vaccinator. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A project manager at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) who has administered around 3,000 Covid-19 vaccinations and booster jabs has been recognised for his hard work.

John Barlow has been supporting the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in the county since January last year.

John, a CFRS member for over 35 years, was invited by the Duchess of Cambridge to attend a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey following a nomination made by CFRS to the National Fire Chiefs Council.

He said: “It was an honour and privilege to attend the service and I felt quite humble, given what so many others had also contributed.”

Having started helping at Peterborough City Care Centre, John was trained to be a vaccinator and began his first shift last May.

Since then, he’s volunteered at least once a week and has worked alongside other volunteers and medical staff from the NHS and armed forces.

“The fact that you are helping to protect the community is certainly worthwhile and the appreciation voiced by those being vaccinated is overwhelming,” John added.

“It’s a rewarding activity, so I would encourage as many people to come forward and volunteer.”