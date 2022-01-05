News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Volunteer John given royal approval thanks to Covid jab efforts

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:53 PM January 5, 2022
John Barlow praised by Royal Family after Covid-19 vaccine effort

John Barlow of the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has administered around 3,000 Covid-19 vaccines and booster jabs since his first shift as a vaccinator. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A project manager at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) who has administered around 3,000 Covid-19 vaccinations and booster jabs has been recognised for his hard work. 

John Barlow has been supporting the Covid-19 vaccination rollout in the county since January last year. 

John, a CFRS member for over 35 years, was invited by the Duchess of Cambridge to attend a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey following a nomination made by CFRS to the National Fire Chiefs Council. 

He said: “It was an honour and privilege to attend the service and I felt quite humble, given what so many others had also contributed.” 

Having started helping at Peterborough City Care Centre, John was trained to be a vaccinator and began his first shift last May. 

Since then, he’s volunteered at least once a week and has worked alongside other volunteers and medical staff from the NHS and armed forces. 

“The fact that you are helping to protect the community is certainly worthwhile and the appreciation voiced by those being vaccinated is overwhelming,” John added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 
  2. 2 Motorists face diversions due to A142 bridge closure
  3. 3 Care home named ‘excellent’ in recent ADASS report
  1. 4 ‘Progress is good’ - Fenland stations project close to completion
  2. 5 Drug dealing suspects arrested in police raid
  3. 6 Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision
  4. 7 Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard
  5. 8 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  6. 9 Fenland Council queries East Cambs £6.5m crematorium
  7. 10 Councillor joins forces to oppose 16-homes plan

“It’s a rewarding activity, so I would encourage as many people to come forward and volunteer.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Covid - A Year On
Royal Family
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

restaurateur John McGinn

Cambs Live News

Pub wins massive support for New Year’s Eve party

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

Cambs Live News

Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith

Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon