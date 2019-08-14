Advanced search

Youngsters build community spirit with more than 32,000 hours volunteered in Cambridgeshire

14 August, 2019 - 15:31
Cambridgeshire's Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award winners at a ceremony earlier this year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Young people in Cambridgeshire have donated more than 32,000 hours to volunteer in their community in the past year.

The top 10 volunteering roles fulfilled by Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE) participants included helping children, sports leadership, charity shop support and litter picking.

The figures released by the DofE amounted to £131,098 worth of time given in support of others.

Speaking about the impact of volunteering, Jackie Bull, director for The Duke of Edinburgh's Award in the Central England Region, said:

"Volunteering is all about making a difference to other people's lives and giving back to society, and these latest figures demonstrate the huge impact that our young people are having in their communities."

Volunteering also provides an opportunity for youngsters to give back their time to others who have helped them in their lives and to be in a new environment in to enhance their skills for life and work.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is a youth achievement award for young people aged 14-24.

For further information on the DofE visit www.DofE.org

