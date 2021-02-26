News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Volunteer Jenny makes 'massive difference' during lockdown

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:11 PM February 26, 2021   
Whittlesey volunteers donates in lockdown

Jenny Palmer (far right) sourced and donated a range of items to four care homes in Whittlesey in a bid to keep them occupied during lockdown. - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

A volunteer has helped paint smiles on faces at a group of care homes in a bid to keep them occupied during lockdown. 

Jenny Palmer, part of the Helping Whittlesey group, used donations given to the group during the pandemic to buy a range of items for the town’s Keneydon House, The Elms, Aliwal Manor and Cedar Court care homes. 

“Jenny was very keen as she was heavily involved with the poppy display and keen to do something else. I said to her ‘why don’t you manage this project?’” Deborah Slator, founder of Helping Whittlesey, said. 

Following conversations with care homes on what they needed most, Jenny has delivered items from paint, crayons and colouring books to stickers and bingo books, which she only just finished delivering earlier this month. 

Whittlesey volunteers donates items in lockdown

A member of staff at Cedar Court care home in Whittlesey, one of four care homes to receive donations. - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

Whittlesey volunteer donates items to care homes in lockdown

A member of staff at Aliwal Manor care home in Whittlesey, one of four care homes to receive donations. - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

However, Deborah said that’s not all for Jenny, who has certainly made an impact on those she’s helped. 

“When Jenny finished, she said ‘what can I do now?’ She’s very keen to help the public,” Deborah said. 

“The care homes have said the items will give them more opportunities to do things. It has made a massive difference as they have so much more equipment now. 

“We’ve got other plans in the pipeline to help the care homes, but if anyone is in need, we react to it.” 

Whittlesey volunteer donates items to care homes

Jenny donated items ranging from paint and crayons to stickers and bingo books during the latest lockdown. - Credit: Helping Whittlesey

Whittlesey volunteer donates items in lockdown

Some of the paint items that Jenny donated to care homes in Whittlesey. - Credit: Helping Whittlesey


