Published: 11:57 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM October 5, 2021

Volunteers are needed in Tesco stores in Cambridgeshire this Christmas to help during the food collection that will help charities feed their local community this winter. - Credit: TESCO

Individuals in Cambridgeshire are being urged to sign up and join an army of volunteers needed to collect food for charities feeding people in their local community this Christmas.

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and Fareshare, which provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco food collection.

With many people facing a particularly difficult winter, the need to collect food for charities is greater than ever.

The collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 18-20.

Tesco will be topping up the donations made during the collection with a 20% cash donation to help charities in their work.

Margaret Gibbs, project manager of the Wisbech Food Bank believes people could make a real difference to their local foodbank by volunteering at a nearby Tesco store.

“Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many people but especially for families facing crisis,” she said.

“We know that in Cambridgeshire too many people will be forced to use a food bank over the Christmas period because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco food collection this November could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period.

“You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco’s donation point.”

The Tesco food collection is the biggest collection of its kind in the UK, and a vital source of food for the two charities.

To date, Tesco customers have donated more than 40 million meals during the in-store collections.

Mike Barrett, development manager at Fareshare East Anglia is encouraging people to get involved, warning charities could be under extra pressure this winter.

He said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming, we know there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas."

You can volunteer for the collection here.



