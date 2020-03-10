Advanced search

Volunteers across Fenland make final preparations ahead of nationwide spring clean campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:20 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 10 March 2020

Volunteers across Fenland are preparing for this years Great British Spring Clean. Picture: ALAN WHEELDON

Volunteers across Fenland are preparing for this years Great British Spring Clean. Picture: ALAN WHEELDON

Volunteers across Fenland are making final preparations for this year's Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Several of Fenland's Street Pride groups have organised litter picks as part of Keep Britain Tidy's mass-action environmental campaign, with 10 community clean-ups taking place across the district.

People are also being encouraged to hold their own litter picks during the event, which is being held across the UK between March 20 and April 13.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: 'We are supported by our fantastic volunteer Street Pride groups and individuals who help keep their towns and villages clean and tidy throughout the year - but there is always more work to do.

'Hundreds of Fenland residents were among more than 560,000 volunteer litter heroes taking part in last year's campaign. This year, we'd love to see more people get involved as we take a stand against litter and stop it from damaging our environment.'

The meeting points for the community clean-ups in Fenland are:

- Wisbech St Mary Street Pride - Saturday, March 21, 10am, at the parking bays adjacent to Wisbech St Mary Primary Academy, Churchfield Way

- Leverington Street Pride - Saturday, March 21, 10am, Leverington Sports and Social Club, Church Road

- Wimblington Street Pride - Saturday, March 28, 10am, Wimblington Parish Hall, Addison Road

- March Street Pride - Tuesday, March 31, 10am, George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road

- Christchurch Street Pride - Saturday, April 4, 10am, Christchurch Community Centre, Upwell Road

- Chatteris Street Pride - Saturday, April 4, 10am, Church Lane car park

- Tydd St Giles Street Pride - Saturday, April 4, 10.30am, meet at the post box opposite the Church

- Wisbech Street Pride - Wednesday, April 8, 10am, various locations (email streetpride@fenland.gov.uk for more information)

- Murrow Street Pride - Saturday, April 11, 10am, The Bell Inn, Murrow Bank

- Manea Street Pride - Saturday, April 11, 10.30am, Meat and Eat Café, High Street

Anyone wanting to join one of the Street Pride events is welcome to turn up on the day, and equipment will be provided. Alternatively, contact Rebecca Robinett on 01354 654321 or email streetpride@fenland.gov.uk.

Anyone wanting to organise their own litter pick should register their event with Keep Britain Tidy at https://www.keepbritaintidy.org/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/great-british-spring-clean, and once registered, contact Rebecca Robinett on the above details.

