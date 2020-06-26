Advanced search

Food aid volunteers overwhelmed after receiving former Whittlesey mayor reward

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 June 2020

The Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid group (WEFA) received a certificate of appreciation from former mayor Cllr Julie Windle for their work. From left: Brian Smithyman, secretary of WEFA, Cllr Windle and Marija Lysak, project co-ordinator. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

An organisation that takes care of those experiencing food poverty in the Fens was “extremely surprised” after being recognised for their work.

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid (WEFA) has been delivering food parcels to families across the town and surrounding areas since 2014, including Eastrea, Coates, Turves and Pondersbridge, and have worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic to help those in most need.

The organisation, founded by mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason, secretary Brian Smithyman and The Ormiston Trust, stores and distributes parcels from their home at Whittlesey Christian Church to families every week, all funded through donations.

On her final days in charge, outgoing mayor Cllr Julie Windle awarded WEFA with a certificate of appreciation for their work, which also includes befriending and counselling services.

Mr Smithyman said: “We were extremely surprised when she presented that certificate. It felt overwhelming.

“We don’t do what we do in order to get that. We do it because we care about our community.

“There are people that are in dire straits and the comments from them are positive. The reason we spent so much time investing in it is we want this to be a wonderful community.”

For more information on WEFA or to make a donation, call 01733 752093 or email admin@whittlesey.cc.

