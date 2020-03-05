Walking footballers in Whittlesey score generous lottery grant in development bid

Whittlesey Walking Football Club have scored a generous lottery grant to help develop the club for future generations.

The club, who are affiliated to the Whittlesey Sports Association, received £400 which they will use to fund equipment and improve facilities, having applied for the grant in November last year.

Since forming 18 months ago, more members have joined and John Bunting, from Whittlesey Walking Football Club, believes the funds can encourage older and younger players to join.

"I applied for the grant to improve wellbeing in the community and to be more active, so that is what we are doing," he said.

"We have currently got about 20 members. The age range is 55 up to 72.

"Going forward, we have got lots of things we can do, such as improving the facilities and providing kit.

"Active Fenland are putting leaflets together to help promote the club, and on social media."

The club are running a free open event for members of the public on Thursday, March 26 in the sports hall at Whittlesey Indoor Bowls Club on Station Road between 9.30am-12pm.

They also host training sessions on Monday mornings between 9.30-11am, also at the bowls club, and are members of the Peterborough Walking Football League.

For more information or to join, call John Bunting on 07934674248 or email johnbunting63@yahoo.com.