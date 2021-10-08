Published: 6:00 AM October 8, 2021

Whittlesey and Wisbech walking footballers played each other in friendly matches ahead of the new Peterborough & District League season. - Credit: RWT Photography/Fenland Youth Radio

Walking footballers in Whittlesey and Wisbech joined together as they took the chance to showcase their skills from yesteryear.

Members of the Whittlesey Walking Football team played with the Wisbech Town and Netherton teams at the Manor Leisure Centre for a morning of fun football on October 3.

The meeting also helped Wisbech boss Jonny Pearce prepare the club’s yellows side ahead of their first season in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League soon.

Despite Whittlesey losing five of their friendlies, they did register a victory against Wisbech’s social reds team, including an own goal.

“It was a great morning of walking football played in the correct manner,” Pearce said.

“Thanks to Whittlesey for hosting and we look forward to welcoming you to our place in the near future.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Whittlesey Walking Football team can attend sessions at the Manor on Mondays from 10-11.30am.

If you are aged 50 or over and are interested, contact John Bunting on 07934674248.

The Wisbech Town walking football yellows squad that played at Whittlesey. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC