WALKING FOOTBALL: Fen footballers celebrate positive year at Christmas party

Walking footballers and their families enjoy a festive lunch at their Christmas party. Picture: FACEBOOK/WALKING FOOTBALL MARCH AND CHATTERIS FACEBOOK/WALKING FOOTBALL MARCH AND CHATTERIS

Walking footballers from Fenland reflected on a positive year at their Christmas party this week.

Players and families came together for a packed event, including an 8-a-side friendly and a festive lunch at the Conservative Club in March.

There were also emotional speeches and poems read out, highlighting the relationships built through taking part in the sport.

The community activity has seen year-on-year progress since launching in 2015, which aims to promote the benefits of physical exercise towards a good mental health.

Steve Wright, walking football co-ordinator, said: "Players less mobile and/or less skilled are included in the session and their achievements with intersections, tackling, passes or goals are celebrated by all."

Sessions take place on Monday mornings at Chatteris Town FC on West Street and Wednesday mornings at the Elm Road Sports Field in March.

For more information, call Steve on 07768197279 or co-ordinator Tony Whibley on 07477536147.