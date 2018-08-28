Dog show fun comes to Walton Highway

Start the new year by giving your dog a chance to win prizes at a dog show in Walton Highway.

From best rescue to best pedigree there is a category for every kind of dog going and lots of family fun for all.

The charity event is at Walton Highway Village Hall on Saturday January 12.

Judging starts at 11am.

Organiser Ricky Coster, said: “We hope people will want to come along for their first show of the year and help raise money for a good cause at the same time.”

There are 15 classes which cost £1.50 each to enter.

Classes include best puppy, cross breed, any variety veteran, terrier and gun dog, working and pastoral, best rescue, most handsome, best mover, pedigree toy and dog the judges would want to take home.

Money raised will go to a charity that researches stem cell treatment for dogs with heart problems.