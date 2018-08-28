Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dog show fun comes to Walton Highway

PUBLISHED: 14:59 02 January 2019

Ricky Coster's dog Rodney will be at the Walton Highway Village Hall dog show

Ricky Coster's dog Rodney will be at the Walton Highway Village Hall dog show

Archant

Start the new year by giving your dog a chance to win prizes at a dog show in Walton Highway.

Ricky Coster's dog Gifty will be at the Walton Highway Village Hall dog showRicky Coster's dog Gifty will be at the Walton Highway Village Hall dog show

From best rescue to best pedigree there is a category for every kind of dog going and lots of family fun for all.

The charity event is at Walton Highway Village Hall on Saturday January 12.

Judging starts at 11am.

Organiser Ricky Coster, said: “We hope people will want to come along for their first show of the year and help raise money for a good cause at the same time.”

There are 15 classes which cost £1.50 each to enter.

Classes include best puppy, cross breed, any variety veteran, terrier and gun dog, working and pastoral, best rescue, most handsome, best mover, pedigree toy and dog the judges would want to take home.

Money raised will go to a charity that researches stem cell treatment for dogs with heart problems.

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: PLAYER RATINGS

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Watches, jewellery and medals are among a haul worth more than £2 million that police want to reunite with their rightful owners

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being struck by car at 4am on New Year’s Day in Cambridgeshire

A man in his 50s has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on the Orton Parkway on New Year’s Day. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists