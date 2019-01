Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7).

The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road and the rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.