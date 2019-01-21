Advanced search

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

21 January, 2019 - 10:35
Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

A man thought to be in the Peterborough or Cambridge area is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in the region.

Ryan Darby, 32, of no known address, is still believed to be in the county and police are appealing to anyone who may know his whereabouts.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact police by calling 101.”

