Warboys man, 38, to appear in court relating to string of offences involving numerous robberies

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 38-year-old Warboys man is due in court today facing numerous charges involving a string of offences, including robbery.

Ricardo Rea, of High Street, was arrested last Wednesday (July 30) and faces a total of 16 charges.

All offences took place between a 10-day period between July 21-30.

The charges relate to: four allegations involve robbery; two include attempted robbery; two involve threatening a person with a blade in a public place; two involving theft; two include taking a vehicle without consent and others link to harassment, theft of a pedal cycle, arson and burglary.

Rea is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.

