Warboys man, 38, to appear in court relating to string of offences involving numerous robberies
PUBLISHED: 10:51 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 07 August 2019
Archant
A 38-year-old Warboys man is due in court today facing numerous charges involving a string of offences, including robbery.
Ricardo Rea, of High Street, was arrested last Wednesday (July 30) and faces a total of 16 charges.
All offences took place between a 10-day period between July 21-30.
The charges relate to: four allegations involve robbery; two include attempted robbery; two involve threatening a person with a blade in a public place; two involving theft; two include taking a vehicle without consent and others link to harassment, theft of a pedal cycle, arson and burglary.
Rea is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.