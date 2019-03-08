Advanced search

Warboys man, 38, to appear in court relating to string of offences involving numerous robberies

PUBLISHED: 10:51 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 07 August 2019

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 38-year-old Warboys man is due in court today facing numerous charges involving a string of offences, including robbery.

Ricardo Rea, of High Street, was arrested last Wednesday (July 30) and faces a total of 16 charges.

All offences took place between a 10-day period between July 21-30.

The charges relate to: four allegations involve robbery; two include attempted robbery; two involve threatening a person with a blade in a public place; two involving theft; two include taking a vehicle without consent and others link to harassment, theft of a pedal cycle, arson and burglary.

Rea is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.

