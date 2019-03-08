Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chatteris solicitors raise £135 for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity at town's Midsummer Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:33 25 August 2019

Lauren Dilworth, director and residential property solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer, presenting a cheque for £200 to Tammy Swiderski from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Lauren Dilworth, director and residential property solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer, presenting a cheque for £200 to Tammy Swiderski from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Archant

Ward Gethin Archer's Chatteris office raised £135 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at the town's Midsummer Festival.

The money was raised from a tombola with the donation fund topped up to £200 by Ward Gethin Archer.

You may also want to watch:

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: "As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life saving services.

"We are the only air ambulance in the East of England to fly in the hours of darkness but we are currently unable to do so 24/7.

"We hope to increase our service to fly 24/7 by the end of next year and will only be able to do so due to the continued support of our community."

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Woman got 13-year-old girl to take intimate pictures to send to man, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Cambs Times

Wisbech v Ely FA Cup: ‘We’re not ruthless enough,’ says Wisbech manager after visitors emerge with a draw

Wisbech Town 2 Ely City 2; result from the FA Cup clash between the two sides at the Elgood�s Fenland stadium on Saturday August 24, 2019. The Fenmen took an early lead but Ely fought back and so we go to a replay at Ely on Tuesday, September 3, kick-off 7.45pm. Picture; IAN CARTER

FA Cup: March Town 2 Wellingborough Town 1

Action from the FA Cup tie between March Town United and Wellingborough Town (pic Ian Carter)

Wisbech branch of Save the Children raises more than £1,500

The Wisbech branch of Save the Children have raised more than £1,500 so far this year by holding a number of fundraising events. Picture: VEE L.

Chatteris solicitors raise £135 for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity at town’s Midsummer Festival

Lauren Dilworth, director and residential property solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer, presenting a cheque for £200 to Tammy Swiderski from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Heroin addict mum from Wisbech spared jail after judge tells her - and second defendant too - that they both need help

Michelle Wright of Wisbech was spared jail for dealing and taking heroin after a judge decided she needed help. A second woman was also spared jail for similar offences. . Photo: Lisa Selby/Bluebaglife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists