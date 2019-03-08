Chatteris solicitors raise £135 for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity at town's Midsummer Festival

Lauren Dilworth, director and residential property solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer, presenting a cheque for £200 to Tammy Swiderski from the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Archant

Ward Gethin Archer's Chatteris office raised £135 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at the town's Midsummer Festival.

The money was raised from a tombola with the donation fund topped up to £200 by Ward Gethin Archer.

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: "As a charity, we receive no regular government funding and rely on the support of businesses, clubs, groups and the public to continue to deliver and develop our life saving services.

"We are the only air ambulance in the East of England to fly in the hours of darkness but we are currently unable to do so 24/7.

"We hope to increase our service to fly 24/7 by the end of next year and will only be able to do so due to the continued support of our community."