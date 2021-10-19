Solicitor firm to offer free family advice days
- Credit: Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors
A solicitor firm is offering free family advice days next month.
Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors' family department has planned two advice days to take place between November 2-3.
Appointments will last for 30 minutes and will take place via telephone or Zoom at their offices that cover parts of Cambridgeshire.
A spokesperson said: “The pressures and ongoing anxieties due to the Covid pandemic have led to family breakdowns.
“For many, this will be their first experience of separation and is only natural that there will be countless questions such as ‘Who will the children live with?’ and ‘What will happen with our finances?’
“The two days will provide an opportunity for people to explore the problems that they may be experiencing.
“They’ll hopefully get the answers to some of those pressing questions.”
To arrange your free 30-minute remote appointment, contact Ward Gethin Archer on 01553 660033.