News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Solicitor firm to offer free family advice days

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 4:55 PM October 19, 2021    Updated: 4:56 PM October 19, 2021
Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors is offering free family advice days on Tuesday November 2 and Wednesday November 3.

Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors is offering free family advice days on Tuesday November 2 and Wednesday November 3. - Credit: Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors

A solicitor firm is offering free family advice days next month. 

Ward Gethin Archer Solicitors' family department has planned two advice days to take place between November 2-3. 

Appointments will last for 30 minutes and will take place via telephone or Zoom at their offices that cover parts of Cambridgeshire.

A spokesperson said: “The pressures and ongoing anxieties due to the Covid pandemic have led to family breakdowns. 

“For many, this will be their first experience of separation and is only natural that there will be countless questions such as ‘Who will the children live with?’ and ‘What will happen with our finances?’ 

You may also want to watch:

“The two days will provide an opportunity for people to explore the problems that they may be experiencing. 

“They’ll hopefully get the answers to some of those pressing questions.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead in March
  2. 2 Brother pays tribute to 'strongest character I've ever known'
  3. 3 Driver leaves girl 'very shaken' after ploughing into car
  1. 4 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  2. 5 HMO or flats divide councils but what happens to rest of hotel?
  3. 6 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  6. 9 Every little helps for surprised shopper thanks to Tesco worker
  7. 10 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

To arrange your free 30-minute remote appointment, contact Ward Gethin Archer on 01553 660033. 

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ron German to retire as March butcher

People

Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A47 Fen Road March to Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Highways

Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon