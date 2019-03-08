Advanced search

Here's Hugo - making a star appearance during Sunday's St George's Day fayre in March

PUBLISHED: 18:46 29 April 2019

There's something very special about Hugo the St Bernard who was at the front of St George's Day parade in March on Sunday. He looked very much as if he enjoyed it. Picture; TINA VALKEITH

Archant

Hugo the biking St Bernard made a rare appearance at St George’s day parade on Sunday.

He was right there up front and deservedly so: the crowd loved him. So we thought it only right to give Hugo a special part of the website.

Here's Hugo where he loves the most – in pole position (well almost) on the St George's Day grid in March.

