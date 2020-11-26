Villagers issue warning after attempt to remove Christmas lights goes wrong

Doddington Christmas Lights committee have urged residents not to touch the illuminations after one of its poles was found leaning towards the road following an unsuccessful attempt to remove it. Picture: BEN JOLLEY/ARCHANT Archant

A Christmas lights committee is urging residents to avoid “great danger” after a foiled attempt to remove one of its poles.

The pole, which holds some of Doddington’s festive lights on High Street, was seen leaning towards the road after the attempt to remove it was reported on Wednesday, November 25.

Doddington Christmas Lights committee said some lights will be removed if the same incident is repeated.

A committee spokesperson said: “We had an incident reported to us about one of our large poles leaning; this is not something that can happen by itself as they are sunk into the ground.

“On inspection, it looks like this pole has been tried to be removed by someone.”

The spokesperson added: “Please do not touch our poles or our illuminations. The work that goes into them is enormous, but the risk if anything goes wrong if tampered with is even bigger.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12pm on November 25 with a report that someone had attempted to remove a pole with Christmas lights attached to it.

“It is believed the attempt to remove the pole took place the previous evening or overnight.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can speak to an operator via the police online web-chat quoting incident 158 of November 25, dial 101 or visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

