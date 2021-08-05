Published: 9:03 PM August 5, 2021

Routine fire? Maybe but Cambs fire and rescue have issued warnings about the potential threats of fires like this at Chatteris - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

Cambs fire and rescue spent two and a half hours tackling a fire that could have been much worse, they said.

Crews were called to what they described as a “fire in the open” at Chatteris allotments/reservoir on Wednesday.

“As the fires spread quickly in dry conditions, it is easy to get entrapped and pose a risk to life,” said a spokesperson.

“They also destroy farmers property and local wildlife.”

At 1.59pm crews from Chatteris and Huntingdon were called to the fire on Honeysome Road in Chatteris.

The spokesperson said: “They returned to their stations by 4.20pm.”

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Cambs fire and rescue are making use of new technology to follow progress of such events as large-scale fires in the open, hard to reach locations and complex structural fires.

They often deploy drones fitted with high-definition cameras for photography and video recording, as well as a thermal imaging camera that can detect hot spots or fire spread.