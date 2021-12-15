News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Trading Standards warn of buying a puppy from abroad this festive season

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:40 AM December 15, 2021
Legally, puppies can enter the UK 21 days after a valid Rabies vaccination and they must be at least 15 weeks old

Legally, puppies can enter the UK 21 days after a valid Rabies vaccination and they must be at least 15 weeks old at the time of entry for the vaccination to be effective. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Trading Standards is warning people against buying a puppy imported from abroad this Christmas. 

It follows continued concerns about puppies illegally entering the UK without the required vaccinations. 

Legally, puppies can enter the UK 21 days after a valid Rabies vaccination and they must be at least 15 weeks old at the time of entry for the vaccination to be effective. 

The majority of those brought to the attention of the authorities had either been imported too young to have had the effective Rabies vaccination, or have falsified passports stating the puppy is older than it actually is. 

The practice has hidden dangers – vaccinations received at an early age are not effective so would allow the potential spread of diseases such as Rabies. 

The vaccinations also wouldn’t be valid meaning the puppy has entered the country illegally and must be quarantined.  

Once the authorities are notified, illegally imported puppies are placed in quarantine for several weeks away from its new family, with fees in excess of £1,000 payable by the owner. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man approaches schoolchild and puts hand on her shoulder
  2. 2 Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
  3. 3 Tyres ‘slashed’ and paintwork damaged after car targeted in town
  1. 4 Daughter pays tribute to 'well-liked' bus driver Jock
  2. 5 Tributes to 'caring' woman killed in Thorney crash
  3. 6 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
  4. 7 Vehicle flees scene after dangerous driving in town
  5. 8 Takeaway to feed the homeless and emergency workers this Christmas
  6. 9 How many people have taken Covid booster jab in Cambridgeshire?
  7. 10 Man escapes serious injury after early morning bridge crash

Councillor Tom Sanderson, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, said: “Christmas is usually a popular time of year for people to buy pets, particularly dogs. 

“This is why we are urging people to think carefully about who they are buying from this Christmas. 

“With the cost of pets rising significantly during the pandemic, we know it can be enticing to look abroad for one that costs less. 

He added: “However, this can be a risky decision as we know that some animals are being imported illegally which not only increases the risk of spreading disease in the UK, but also raises serious welfare concerns for the animals. 

“In many instances, this results in additional quarantine costs for the unsuspecting purchaser. 

“If something doesn’t feel right, walk away.” 

Welfare concerns in relation to breeders should be reported to the local district council, and anyone who has concerns about a puppy they have purchased should contact their vet in the first instance.  

If you would like to contact someone about suspected illegal puppy trading please call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.

Christmas
Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
March shoplifter Lee Joseph stole a Trespass rucksack from Boyes in Station Road

Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died after a collision in New Cut, Thorney on Sunday December 12.

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in collision at Thorney

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Julian Davies (right) has been found guilty of stabbing and killing father-of-five Jason Cremin (left)

Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon