Gallery

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Celebrity patrons Warwick Davis and his daughter Annabelle were in Wisbech for the opening of a centre that means so much to both.

They were in town for the officially opening of the Annabelle Davis Centre at St Peter’s Lodge.

It was the culmination of a long period of fund raising and effort over the three years since first plans for the centre were announced.

It means the Young People’s Counselling Service now has a base in Wisbech from which to provide support and counselling as a “family resilience centre”.

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Its aim is to provide support for families at critical moments in their lives.

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Warwick and Annabelle have been supporting the charity since it opened its first centre in Yaxley.

ADC Open Day, , Wisbech Saturday 25 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The charity says the Annabelle Davis Centre is a community-oriented place “that we are happy to be sharing with other organisations like The Kite Trust and Centre 33. supporting young people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to bring much needed services to the area”.

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Annabelle Davis Centre opening, Wisbech, with Warwick Davis, his daughter Annabelle, MP Steve Barclay. Wisbech Mayor Sue Wallwork and Alex Miscandlon, FDC chair. - Credit: Terry Harris

Its spokesperson said: “We cannot express how thankful we are for all donations and pro-bono work we have received to make this dream come true.”