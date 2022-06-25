Gallery
Warwick Davis and daughter Annabelle cut the ribbon at special opening
- Credit: Terry Harris
Celebrity patrons Warwick Davis and his daughter Annabelle were in Wisbech for the opening of a centre that means so much to both.
They were in town for the officially opening of the Annabelle Davis Centre at St Peter’s Lodge.
It was the culmination of a long period of fund raising and effort over the three years since first plans for the centre were announced.
It means the Young People’s Counselling Service now has a base in Wisbech from which to provide support and counselling as a “family resilience centre”.
Its aim is to provide support for families at critical moments in their lives.
Warwick and Annabelle have been supporting the charity since it opened its first centre in Yaxley.
The charity says the Annabelle Davis Centre is a community-oriented place “that we are happy to be sharing with other organisations like The Kite Trust and Centre 33. supporting young people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to bring much needed services to the area”.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after van and lorry crash on A141
- 2 Van and lorry in 'serious' crash on A141 near Wimblington
- 3 Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire
- 4 Site cleared after 'grenade' prompts alarm
- 5 7 of the most beautiful churches in Cambridgeshire
- 6 This is YOUR town’s future says council – tell us what you think?
- 7 Student, 14, arrested at Neale-Wade Academy, March
- 8 Stansted Airport and Cambridge trains disrupted after tree falls on tracks
- 9 Family business claims two awards in face of pandemic pressure
- 10 IOPC investigating A47 police chase which resulted in the death of a driver
Its spokesperson said: “We cannot express how thankful we are for all donations and pro-bono work we have received to make this dream come true.”