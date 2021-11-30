Gallery

Wayne Marshall opened DOORBRITE’s showroom on Dartford Road, March with colleague Tom Hunter on Saturday (November 27). - Credit: Ian Carter

An ex-firefighter from March who now runs a paint spraying business has officially opened the doors to its new showroom.

Wayne Marshall opened DOORBRITE’s showroom on Dartford Road, March on Saturday (November 27) at 9:30am.

He was joined by his colleague, Tom Hunter and wife, Kay Marshall.

Wayne displayed some of his work, and those who attended were entered into a prize draw to win a free front door paint spray.

Wayne decided to open up the showroom in hopes of raising the profile of what DOORBRITE does.

A sneak peak of what DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March looks like inside. - Credit: Ian Carter

“People can be dubious about having work done to their house, so now they’ll be able to come in for peace of mind before placing orders,” said Wayne.

“There’s a lot of people who aren’t online so we thought why not display our products in a prime location.

To find out more about the work DOORBRITE offers, visit their Facebook page.

