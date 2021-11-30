News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Wayne officially opens doors to DOORBRITE showroom

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:28 AM November 30, 2021
Updated: 10:29 AM November 30, 2021
Wayne Marshall opened DOORBRITE’s showroom on Dartford Road, March with colleague Tom Hunter on Saturday (November 27).

Wayne Marshall opened DOORBRITE’s showroom on Dartford Road, March with colleague Tom Hunter on Saturday (November 27). - Credit: Ian Carter

An ex-firefighter from March who now runs a paint spraying business has officially opened the doors to its new showroom. 

Wayne Marshall opened DOORBRITE’s showroom on Dartford Road, March on Saturday (November 27) at 9:30am. 

He was joined by his colleague, Tom Hunter and wife, Kay Marshall. 

Wayne displayed some of his work, and those who attended were entered into a prize draw to win a free front door paint spray. 

Wayne decided to open up the showroom in hopes of raising the profile of what DOORBRITE does. 

Wayne (m) was joined by colleague Tom Hunter (L) and wife Kay Marshall (R) at DOORBRITE's open day on November 27.

Wayne (m) was joined by colleague Tom Hunter (L) and wife Kay Marshall (R) at DOORBRITE's open day on November 27. - Credit: Ian Carter

A sneak peak of what DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March looks like inside.

A sneak peak of what DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March looks like inside. - Credit: Ian Carter

“People can be dubious about having work done to their house, so now they’ll be able to come in for peace of mind before placing orders,” said Wayne. 

“There’s a lot of people who aren’t online so we thought why not display our products in a prime location. 

To find out more about the work DOORBRITE offers, visit their Facebook page. 

Wayne Marshall (R) and Tom Hunter (L) outside DOORBRITE's new showroom on Dartford Road, March.

Wayne Marshall (R) and Tom Hunter (L) outside DOORBRITE's new showroom on Dartford Road, March. - Credit: Ian Carter

A sneak peak of what DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March looks like inside.

A sneak peak of what DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March looks like inside. - Credit: Ian Carter

DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March, was opened by owner Wayne Marshall on November 27.

DOORBRITE's showroom on Dartford Road, March, was opened by owner Wayne Marshall on November 27. - Credit: Ian Carter


Most Read

  1. 1 Thousands descend on Chatteris as town lights up for Christmas
  2. 2 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  3. 3 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  1. 4 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
  2. 5 Check before you travel ahead of major upgrade, commuters warned
  3. 6 Health chiefs call for action amid rise in sexually transmitted infections
  4. 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council 
  5. 8 Ex-wife of killer Colin Hill shares rape ordeal more than 30 years on
  6. 9 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  7. 10 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans for 109 homes off Upwell Road, March

Planning

Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Derrick and Pauline Bedford of Coates

Obituary

Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough’s Amazon is closed

Cambs Live | Updated

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March received makeover

Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon