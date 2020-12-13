Four years jail for knife crime, drugs, violence, attempted robbery and punching a police officer

A man punched a police officer while on bail for attempted robbery and drug offences, a court heard.

Kyle Murray, 26, of Darthill Road, March, was jailed for more than four years.

Murray was first arrested in February last year after 50 cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 were found at his then home in Fletton, Peterborough.

Just over six months later, and while facing prosecution for cannabis production, Murray was arrested in Paston Ridings after an attempted robbery.

The 35-year-old victim was rugby tackled to the ground from behind by Murray who was reportedly armed with a weapon.

Managing to escape Murray’s grasp, the victim made a run for safety and called police.

At about the same time, police received another call about a man with a knife in the Paston Ridings area who was chopping at trees and damaging vehicles.

On arrival at the scene, officers came across Murray who began throwing large rocks at their police car, causing damage to its roof and lights.

Murray was warned by police armed with a Taser before being arrested and found to be in possession of a large, red knife.

In June Murray was charged with attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place, and summonsed to appear in court on August 27.

Six days before his court hearing, police were called to a violent incident at Murray’s home address in Darthill Road, March, where a man had been repeatedly punched in the head.

Murray attempted to run from them but was caught up with and detained on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

During his arrest a police officer was punched twice in the head by Murray, who was further arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

Murray admitted offences of robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, criminal damage, production of cannabis, ABH and assaulting an emergency worker.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on December 3, where he was sentenced to a total of four years and two months in prison.

DC Lee Lombardo said: “Murray is clearly a violent man who has shown some concerning behaviour. Through multiple investigations and various teams working together, we have managed to secure several convictions meaning Murray will be spending the next few years in prison.”

Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife is urged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/2JK5Are.

Information about the production or sale of drugs can be reported online via https://bit.ly/39TAOqG.