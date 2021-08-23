News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Aerial photos show successful return for We Out Here Festival

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:58 AM August 23, 2021   
Despite wet weather spirits are not dampened at the We Out Here Festival., Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon

Despite wet weather spirits are not dampened at the We Out Here Festival., Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon Saturday 21 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Thousands of music lovers headed to the Cambridgeshire countryside at the weekend as We Out Here festival made its long-awaited return.

With last year's edition postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the 2021 event - which took place in Abbots Ripton on the former Secret Garden Party site - felt even more poignant.

And, to ensure the safety of festival attendees and staff, a number of Covid-safe measures were implemented.

Guests had to show a negative lateral flow test on entry, hand sanitiser machines were a regular feature on-site and tented stages had their sides open to increase airflow.

Alongside standout performances from Emma-Jean Thackray, Greentea Peng, Nubiyan Twist and Ezra Collective, ticket-holders got involved with workshops, went for a dip in the on-site like, browsed the record store and enjoyed a whole lot of dancing.

