Gallery

Published: 10:58 AM August 23, 2021

Despite wet weather spirits are not dampened at the We Out Here Festival., Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon Saturday 21 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Thousands of music lovers headed to the Cambridgeshire countryside at the weekend as We Out Here festival made its long-awaited return.

With last year's edition postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the 2021 event - which took place in Abbots Ripton on the former Secret Garden Party site - felt even more poignant.

And, to ensure the safety of festival attendees and staff, a number of Covid-safe measures were implemented.

Guests had to show a negative lateral flow test on entry, hand sanitiser machines were a regular feature on-site and tented stages had their sides open to increase airflow.

Alongside standout performances from Emma-Jean Thackray, Greentea Peng, Nubiyan Twist and Ezra Collective, ticket-holders got involved with workshops, went for a dip in the on-site like, browsed the record store and enjoyed a whole lot of dancing.

