Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Cambridgeshire tonight

PUBLISHED: 08:09 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 29 January 2019

Huntingdonshire is set for a dusting of snow tonight. Picture: ARCHANT

Huntingdonshire is set for a dusting of snow tonight. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office says there is a high probability of snow and icy conditions, with a yellow warning coming into force from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) through to midday tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “After a frosty start, Tuesday will be cold and start dry. It will cloud over during the afternoon with rain arriving by evening. This then probably turning to snow - most likely across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.”

The rain and snow is expected to clear to the east coast after midnight with clear and frosty conditions following. Icy stretches will develop and winds will become mainly light.

For Wednesday, the Met Office spokesman added: “Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds but cold with a slow thaw of lying snow. Chance of passing afternoon snow showers. Widespread overnight frost developing with further ice probable.”

With temperatures set to plummet this week, Cambridgeshire health experts are urging people to look out for others as the cold weather bites.

A level three cold weather alert has been triggered for the county. Severe cold weather is due to make across county from today (Tuesday) until February morning - with chances of snow developing overnight today into Wednesday, and potentially Thursday evening.

Val Thomas, consultant in public health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said:

“It is really important to keep warm during this cold weather – both inside and outdoors as it can help to prevent colds, flu and more serious health problems, such as heart attacks, strokes pneumonia and depression. Cold weather can be very harmful, especially for people aged 65 or older: it weakens the immune system, increases blood pressure, thickens the blood, and lowers body temperature; increasing the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections.

“Wear a few layers of thin clothing rather than one thick layer when out and about, and when you need to go outside wear shoes with slip resistant, good grip soles. Wearing suitable clothing inside and outside of the home along with keeping your heating at least 18°C in winter reduces the risks to your health when you are wearing suitable clothing.

“Older neighbours, relatives, friends and other elderly members of the community are more vulnerable in the winter months and may need a bit of extra help this winter, so make sure you keep in touch, check if they are feeling under the weather, help them stock up on food supplies, make sure they have plenty of warm food and drinks. Also it is important that they have their necessary medication during this spell of bad weather.”

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

From Fenland to Florida for marathon runner Michelle at Disney World

An avid Fenland runner turned the trip of a lifetime into a magical marathon experience at Disney World Florida. Picture: MICHELLE BRETT

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

From Fenland to Florida for marathon runner Michelle at Disney World

An avid Fenland runner turned the trip of a lifetime into a magical marathon experience at Disney World Florida. Picture: MICHELLE BRETT

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Cambridgeshire tonight

Huntingdonshire is set for a dusting of snow tonight. Picture: ARCHANT

Come on in! Wimblington Village Hall opens its doors to showcase the best of the community

An open day at Wimblington Village Hall was a success as villagers showed what they have got to offer. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists